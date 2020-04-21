Home

POWERED BY

Services
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Valenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Valenti


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Valenti Obituary
Benjamin Valenti
May 11, 1917 - April 20, 2020
Warwick, NY
Benjamin Valenti of Warwick, NY, a retired Supervisor for the US Postal Service, in Manhattan for over 40 years, entered into rest on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was 102.
The son of the late Benedetto and Nancy Valenti, he was born on May 11, 1917 in Bronx, NY.
He was a US Army World War II Veteran where he received a purple heart.
He is survived by his niece, Johanna Katulak and her husband, Robert of Florida, NY; nephew, John Maisto and wife, Colleen of Warwick; great nephew, Robert C. Katulak of North Carolina; along with several other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Prudence Maisto Valenti; along with two brothers and one sister.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -