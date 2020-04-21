|
Benjamin Valenti
May 11, 1917 - April 20, 2020
Warwick, NY
Benjamin Valenti of Warwick, NY, a retired Supervisor for the US Postal Service, in Manhattan for over 40 years, entered into rest on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was 102.
The son of the late Benedetto and Nancy Valenti, he was born on May 11, 1917 in Bronx, NY.
He was a US Army World War II Veteran where he received a purple heart.
He is survived by his niece, Johanna Katulak and her husband, Robert of Florida, NY; nephew, John Maisto and wife, Colleen of Warwick; great nephew, Robert C. Katulak of North Carolina; along with several other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Prudence Maisto Valenti; along with two brothers and one sister.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020