Bernadette A. Kleister
July 24, 1951 - September 16, 2019
Salisbury Mills, NY
Bernadette Kleister of Salisbury Mills lost her courageous four-year battle with cancer and entered into eternal rest on September 16, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Bernadette was the daughter of the late James and Anne Gauquie of Washingtonville, NY.
Bernadette grew up on the family farm, attended Mt. St. Mary Academy and graduated from Mt. St. Mary College in Newburgh, NY. After graduating, she was a science teacher at Bishop Dunn Memorial School, where she also choreographed many spring musicals. Bernadette spent many years sharing her love of dance with others at the Gauquie Sister's School of Dance where she was a partner with her sister Maryanne. She was also a long time choir member at St. Mary's RC church in Washingtonville, NY. In her free time, Bernadette loved to help out at the family farm. She never lost her love of farming.
She was predeceased by her father, James, her mother, Anne, her brother, Anthony and her Aunt Margaret Nill.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Kleister; her sons, Christopher Kleister and his wife, Cheryl and James Kleister and his girlfriend, Alyssa Valentino; her daughter, Rosemary Phillips and husband, Kevin Phillips; and her sister, Maryanne and her husband, John McCormack. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren: Christopher, Austin and Devin Kleister and Lucas and Daniel Phillips; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Lamoureux and Jill and Andrew Waite, as well as, many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St, Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, September 23 at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019