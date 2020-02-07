Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Bernadette "Nettie" Gironda


1934 - 2020
October 26, 1934 - February 7, 2020
Newburgh, New York
Bernadette "Nettie" Gironda passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, February 7, 2020. Nettie was born in Newburgh on October 26, 1934 and remained a lifelong resident. Her mother Patrina and father Philip opened and ran Valenti's Bakery, one of the 1st Italian Bakeries in Newburgh.
On April 29, 1956 Nettie married Emilio "Amo" Gironda at Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh. They had two children Cindy Post and Emilio Jr. In 1969 Nettie and Amo opened the Big 3 Deli, where Nettie continued to work 7 days a week, until her illness. Amo predeceased her on October 7, 2005.
Nettie lived for her family and for her deli customers, who she treated like family. Nettie was an avid bowler for her entire life. She was vibrant, strong willed, determined and hard working. She and Amo were the last of their kind.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Post and her husband Scott of Newburgh; son Emilio Jr. and his partner Lynne of Baltimore, MD; her beloved grandson Joseph; her brothers Philip of Albany, NY and Joseph of New Paltz, NY; sister Sadie of Martinsville, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Nettie's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. Hospiceoforange.com
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
