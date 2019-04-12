Home

POWERED BY

Services
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Caradonna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Caradonna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard Caradonna Obituary
Bernard Caradonna
September 3, 1956 - April 11, 2019
Milton, NY
Bernard Caradonna of Milton, NY passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home. He was 62.
Bernard was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 3, 1956. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Trapani Caradonna.
Bernard was the owner of Caradonna Farms, Marlboro. He loved farming, fishing and deep sea fishing.
He truly loved his family. He was married to his wife Linda for 39 years. They lived a true love story. He treated his wife like a princess, he was a gentle giant. He loved going out to eat with Linda in the city.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Caradonna at home; his son Skye Caradonna and his fiancé, Karen Ferko; his daughter, Jessica Caradonna and Sean Dolan; his brother, Salvatore Caradonna of NJ and his grandchildren, Hudson and Anastasia.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. A Christian Blessing will take place at 7:30 on Tuesday evening at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro. Cremation will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now