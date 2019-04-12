|
Bernard Caradonna
September 3, 1956 - April 11, 2019
Milton, NY
Bernard Caradonna of Milton, NY passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home. He was 62.
Bernard was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 3, 1956. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Trapani Caradonna.
Bernard was the owner of Caradonna Farms, Marlboro. He loved farming, fishing and deep sea fishing.
He truly loved his family. He was married to his wife Linda for 39 years. They lived a true love story. He treated his wife like a princess, he was a gentle giant. He loved going out to eat with Linda in the city.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Caradonna at home; his son Skye Caradonna and his fiancé, Karen Ferko; his daughter, Jessica Caradonna and Sean Dolan; his brother, Salvatore Caradonna of NJ and his grandchildren, Hudson and Anastasia.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. A Christian Blessing will take place at 7:30 on Tuesday evening at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro. Cremation will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019