Bernard Dillon

April 27, 1938 - May 14, 2020

Wallkill, New York

Bernard Dillon of Wallkill, New York passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 82.

The son of the late Robert and Marion Dillon, he was born April 27, 1938 in Ohio.

Bern was a retired Technical Sergeant in the United States Air Force serving with the Strategic Air Command and in other capacities. By taking advantage of the G.I. Bill he received a B.A. in Political Science and an M.A. in Human Relations. He was a Vietnam Veteran who faithfully and honorably served his country for 21 years. After retiring from the Military, he went on to manage the computer systems at the Norman Vincent Peal Center and later, the New York Daily News. Bern believed in being involved in the community and served as both a school board member and school board president for the Wallkill Central School District. He also volunteered his time to help counsel Vietnam Veterans with PTSD. In addition, he worked several years with the American Military Retirees Association helping veterans of every branch of the service. He also served as president of this organization, and a scholarship was named in his honor. He was a great lover of sports throughout his life – a love he passed on to his children. He was also a lifelong, passionate fan of Notre Dame "GO IRISH".

Bern was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New Paltz. His faith was very important to him, and one lesson that he passed on to all of his children was to treat all people with respect as fellow children of God, no matter race, creed, or color.

Bern is survived by, and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Alberta; his daughter, Toni and husband, Michael, his daughter Bonnie, his son, Michael and wife, Kristine, and his grandchildren: Chelsea, Kai and Noah. He will also be fondly remembered and missed by the Colson family; his brother, Bill and wife, Jan, their sons, Ian and Peter, and his dear friends.

He was pre-deceased by his twin sons, Robert and Joseph, and his sister, Margaret.

Due to the current situation with the Pandemic, Bernard's family will be celebrating his life in a private service with plans for a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at a future date. Your prayers for the family are appreciated.

Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Home.



