Bernard J. Laurenzi
December 23, 1938 - September 8, 2020
Middletown, NY
Bernard J. Laurenzi passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home of cancer. He was born in Philadelphia on December 23, 1938 to Mary Rose (Picardo) and Bernard Laurenzi.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Juliana (Julie Norris); his four children, Ian (Sonia), Ben (Catherine), Angela McCann and Brendan (Alicia); his eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Maria, Ava, Daniel, Joseph, Peter, Keegan and Daisy. He also leaves behind to mourn: his brother, Richard Laurenzi; a large extended family and treasured friends.
Bernard graduated from St Joseph's University in Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his PhD in Physical Chemistry. He completed post-doctoral studies at Penn State and went on to teach at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia and finally at the University at Albany where he taught and did research in the Chemistry Department for almost 40 years.
He retired in 2006. One of his significant contributions at Albany was the creation of the Forensic Chemistry Program, developed in collaboration with the NYS Police Labs following 9/11. He was Professor Emeritus and continued to do research and publish until April of this year.
After raising their family in Guilderland, NY, Bernie and Julie moved to Middletown, NY in 2007. This location was more central to their adult children.
Bernard enjoyed spending his winters in Florida in recent years and international travel with friends and family. His interests included painting, gardening and restoration of a mountain property and cabin in the Catskills. He volunteered for Catholic Charities in their Immigrant and Refugee Services Clinics and had a keen interest in and empathy for the people he met. He supported programs for those who are hungry and food insecure.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bullville, NY. He was a man of deep convictions who inspired others by the quiet and unassuming manner in which he lived his faith. He had a strong devotion to Mary, Our Blessed Mother who comforted him in his final illness. He was very kind and generous and enjoyed sharing hospitality. His greatest legacy are his children of whom he was extremely proud and his grandchildren who adored him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Charities Immigrant and Refugee Program (https://secure.archny.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2127&mfc_pref=T&2127.donation=form1
) or to the food pantry at St Paul's Catholic Church https://stpaulsbullville.churchgiving.com/ws/opportunities/PoorBoxPantry
).
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home and a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Pauls Catholic Church on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at 11 a.m. Both services will be streamed through www.Applebee-McPhillips.com
. He will be interred in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown, NY. Covid restrictions will be observed.