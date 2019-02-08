|
Bernard P. Dorr
November 8, 1928 - February 8m 2019
Newburgh, NY
Bernard "Bernie" P. Dorr, 90 of Newburgh, NY entered into rest Friday, February 8, 2019. The son of the late Willy and Frieda (Ehlken) Dorr he was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 8, 1928.
Bernard was an Orange County resident for the past 14 years, but was born and raised in Long Island and Queens. He joined the military at a young age and proudly served our country for two consecutive years in World War II in the U.S. Navy where he spent most of his time as a gunner on the USS Pasadena (where he lost most of his hearing, but gained most of his benefits). Bernard never went out without his Navy hat. After leaving the military, he married Patricia Joyce Warner and together they had one child, Leonora (Leo). After his service, Bernard worked in the automotive industry as a self-employed truck driver for over 30 years. He was a member of the VFW in Monroe and supported the Hudson Valley Honor Flight. He was very proud to receive his honorary high school diploma from Newburgh Free Academy in 2015. After his father's death he would spend every weekend caring for his mother. He was extremely handy, literally building a home for his mother from the ground up. In 2006 he moved from Long Island to Newburgh to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren One of his most special memories was traveling to Washington, DC with the Hudson Valley Honor Flight in 2013 and attending the Honor Flight luncheon. Bernard had a great love for the opera, and additionally had a beautiful baritone voice. He loved to sing, but only sang opera. He also enjoyed dancing with friends and traveling locally to dinner dances for many years. Even when he could no longer dance as he once did, he would still go out to the events. His parents were both chefs, which led him to his great love for food. What will be remembered most was the dignified way he lived his life, and his deep love for his family.
He is survived by his children: Leonora Christine Dorr Gerspach-Siegel and husband Lance, as well as Steven Albert Gerspach, Leonora's first husband and friend; grandchildren: Michele Gerspach, Christopher Dorr Gerspach and wife Andrea Longobardo Gerspach, Jonathan Ian Dorr Gerspach and wife Erika Harrison Gerspach, Alara Hope Gerspach Siegel; great-grandchildren Lillian Paige Gerspach and Jackson Albert Gerspach; nieces and nephews Janet and Al Latuso, Kathi and Richard Vonbenschoten; Ruth Landherr; three great-nieces, two great-nephews; and two great-great nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Martha Elizabeth Landherr, nephew Dennis Landherr, and ex-wife and friend, Patricia Joyce Warner Dorr.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 10 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with burial following in Orange County Veteran's Cemetery in Goshen, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to National Hemophilia Foundation, , or .
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019