Bernice A. DeGroat
October 22, 1951 - January 31, 2020
Warwick, NY
Bernice A. DeGroat (nee Cox), a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 68 years old.
Bernice was born in Warwick on October 22, 1951 to the late Fred and Harriet Cox.
Bernice was a cashier at the former Warwick Grand Union for 30 years. She enjoyed bowling and dancing.
A family statement reads: "Mom liked to laugh and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a very caring and hardworking mother, always putting others before herself."
She is survived by her daughters, Tina Stewart and Dana Tuck and her husband, Justin, all of Warwick; son, Michael DeGroat and his wife, Jaime of Chester, NY; two sisters, Ruby Smith of Lake Wales, FL and Deborah Cox of Warwick, NY; seven grandchildren: Dwight Herrmann (Krista), Kyle Herrmann (Courtney), Quinn Herrmann, and Marissa Herrmann, Gabriella Tuck, Sophia and Emma DeGroat; five great-grandchildren: Ciara, Kyle, Eliana, Zoe and Aubrey; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank nurse Kadine Wallace, aide Pam Johnson, Dr. Wang, Dr. Amnot and staffs Horizon Family Medical Group and Good Samaritan hospital for their care of mom.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday February 5 at the U.A.M.E Church, 99 McEwen Street, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 225 North Michigan Ave, Suite 1700 Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020