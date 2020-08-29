Bernice A. Pritchard
August 25, 2020
Formerly of Kingston & St. Remy, NY
Bernice A. Pritchard, 90, of Gautier, MS, formerly of Kingston and Saint Remy, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Ocean Springs Hospital in Ocean Springs, MS.
Born in Kingston, NY, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Mary Scully Edge.
Bernice was a loving mother and wife. She spent most of her years living in Saint Remy, NY, a small village on the outskirts of Kingston where she raised her son and took care of the extended family. When her son joined the Navy in 1974, she resumed her passion, nursing with a position at the Saint Cabrini Home Infirmary in West Park where she rose to supervising the infirmary until its closure in 2011. She was 81 when it closed. In addition to nursing she enjoyed gardening and RV trips to Connecticut and Myrtle Beach with her brother and sister.
In 2013 she relocated to Mississippi until her passing to spend time with her son and his family. The Gulf Coast offered a continuous supply of oysters which she loved and numerous casinos which she enjoyed visiting. After a fall breaking her hip, she moved to The Gardens Assisted Living community in Ocean Springs where she enjoyed daily bingo games, crafts, andoutings to places such as the World War II museum in New Orleans, monthly Casino trips and many scenic view excursions.
Bernice is survived by her son, Delton Pritchard and his wife, Cindy of Gautier, MS; her brother, Robert Edge and his wife, Helen of Kingston; her sister, Jeanne Patterson of Newburgh; two grandchildren, Christy and Jenny; six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson along with many nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was predeceased by her husband, N. Delton Pritchard, Sr. and her granddaughter, Amy.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd, at Wiltwyck Cemetery with Rev. William Scafidi of St. Mary's / St. Peter's Church, officiating.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Mary's – St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 160 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401.
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Bernice with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Bernice by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com