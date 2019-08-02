|
Bernice "Gail" Flynn
July 14, 1938 - July 26, 2019
Sullivan County, NY
Flynn, Bernice "Gail" J., 81 of Sullivan County, NY passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2019 in Ohio. She was born in Richfield Park, NJ, to Emily and Benjamin Vogt. Gail was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as nothing made her happier than to be with family.
Gail is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Flynn; her son, Joey (Leah) Flynn of Mobile Alabama, her daughter, Keri Ann (Michael) Cooper of Mongaupvalley, NY; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In her early years she gave her heart and love as a foster parent to many young children. She loved to go camping and visit with family for the holidays and paint beautiful pictures to give to those she loved. She also had a love for animals especially dogs.
A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hummel Funeral Home 500 E. Exchange Street in Akron, Ohio.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019