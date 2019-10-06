|
Bernice I. Lutario
February 6, 1927 - October 5, 2019
Middletown, NY
Bernice I. Lutrario, a longtime resident of Middletown, died at O.R.M.C. surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a short illness. She was 92.
The daughter of Antonio and Rose Marie Parenti Ioffredo, she was born on February 6, 1927 in Middletown. Bernice graduated from Middletown H.S. Class of 1945. After graduation, she enrolled in the classes at Eastern School of Physicians Assistants in N.Y.C. After finishing there, she worked as an x-ray technician before returning home. She met the love of her life, Thomas "Red" Lutrario whom she married in 1949. They spent a few years in his hometown in Jersey City and eventually came back to Middletown where they raised their two daughters, became very active in the community and Bernice connected with many of her old H.S. chums.
She will be remembered for her love of family, her neighbors and friends – and her organization and attention to detail. Bernice was a longtime and devoted parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, the Catholic Daughters of America Court Rosemary #681, the Altar Rosary Society, several Senior organizations including the Golden Seniors, Mulberry House and the Wallkill Happy Seniors and the National Association of Physicians Nurses.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Lutrario of Middletown and Celeste Lutrario of Cary, North Carolina; her sister, Antoinette Petrucci of St. Petersburg, FL and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9th at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown with Fr. Dennis Nikolic officiating. Entombment will follow in Our Lady Queen of Peace Mausoleum.
Memorial Contributions in her name may be made to St. Joseph's Church.
Arrangements under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 140 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019