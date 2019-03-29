Home

Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Bernice White Obituary
Bernice White
November 23, 1948 - March 27, 2019
Middletown, NY
Bernice White of Middletown, a retired nurse's aide at the Orange County Infirmary in Middletown, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Highland Rehab in Middletown. She was 70.
The daughter of the late Ray and Ella Cooper Pittman, she was born on November 23, 1948 in Dawson, GA.
Survivors include her children: Corey White, Felica White, and Tekesha White, all of Middletown; brothers and sisters: Tommy "Chip" Pittman and his wife, Rosie, Ray Pittman Jr. and his wife, Marlene, Fredanne Clark and her husband, Collie, and Jerry Pittman and his wife, Evelyn. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, George White and by her sisters, Wayverly King and Mattie Watson and her brothers, Ulyses Pittman and Lee Pittman.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 3 with a Funeral Service commencing at 3 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
