|
|
Berniece W. Haas
December 21, 1928 - June 4, 2019
Callicoon, NY
Berniece W. Haas, 90 of Eldred, NY, passed away June 4, 2019 at Grover M. Herman Hospital in Callicoon, NY. She was born December 21, 1928 in Eldred, NY, the daughter of Earl and Ada Myers Wells.
Berniece retired from the Eldred Central School District as a cafeteria manager for many years, then as library assistant and school security monitor. She was an active member of the Sylvan-Liebla American Legion Post #1363, Ladies Auxiliary, Eldred, member of the Happy Footers Square Dancers and former Girl Scout Leader. Berniece was an avid gardener, enjoyed square dancing and was a gifted seamstress.
She married Harry G. Haas who pre-deceased her. Berniece is survived by her son, George H. Haas and his wife, Darlene of Eldred; her daughter, Lois Haas of Little York, NY; her brother, George Wells of Sparta, TN; her sister, Norma Aaron of Durham, NC; her sister-in-law, Joan Wells of Raleigh, NC and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Wayne Wells and her sister, Dorothy Wells.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 6 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 7 at the the funeral home; Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate. Interment will follow at Montoza Cemetery, Eldred, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #1363, P.O. Box 63, Eldred, NY. 12732.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 5 to June 7, 2019