Bertha "Betty" Chambers

September 11, 1955 - September 19, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Bertha "Betty" Chambers, the 10th child of the late Joseph and Carrie Chestnut was born September 11, 1955 in Bronx, NY. Bertha, affectionately known as "Betty", entered eternal rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY.

Growing up, Bertha received her education at P.S. 45 in Queens, NY. After receiving her HS diploma in Beacon, NY, she furthered her education to become a nurse at Orange County BOCES. Upon graduation, Bertha worked in Newburgh as a nurse. In addition to working in healthcare, Bertha also worked for Bob's Taxi as a cab driver, she worked as a childcare provider, worked at Candlelight Bar, and as the bartender in Pisces Lounge, which she owned with Ephraim Chambers.

Bertha had a tremendous love for her family. There was nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved. Bertha was also the mom and grandma to everyone in the neighborhood, even known to take some of the children in as her own. She was always found cooking for any and every one she could. Regardless of what she had or didn't have in the cabinets, she always made a hefty meal and everyone left full and happy. Bertha was always so full of life and she truly had a heart of gold.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four children: Kajuana Ponder, Dujuan King (Elisha), Jason Chambers, Sharmaine Chambers; step-children, adopted son: Leroy Carswell; three step-children: Lorna Chambers, Leslie Chambers both of Newburgh and Shawn Chambers of Elmira, NY; 23 grandchildren: Tyifa Ponder, Jamal Donaldson, Jaqueze Ponder, Marquis Thompson, Nizhay Blake, Lesohn Howard, Nisheria Weaver, Jaheim Chambers, Kaleem Carswell, Ze'kariah King, Janiyah King, Jason Chambers II, Kymonnie King, Danajah King, Kasyi Chambers, Carter Chambers, Aayan Chambers, Jarel Chambers, Samaya Chambers, Jai'da Chambers, Jai'la Chambers, all of Newburgh, Leilani Chambers, and Shawn Chambers Jr., both of Elmira, NY; six great-grandchildren: Nyhiem Owens, Zaire Owens both of Newburgh, Anais Thompson of Poughkeepsie, NY, Avion Ponder, Mailani Thompson, and Jaciel Donaldson, also of Newburgh. Five sisters, Marlene Chestnut of Poughkeepsie, NY, Maryanne Brown, Louise Chestnut both of Utica, NY, Pamela Huff of Bronx, NY, and Anna Chambers of McDonough, GA. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was predeceased by her seven brothers, one niece, and one grandson.

We want to acknowledge Bishop JC and Lady Denise Woody, we thank you for your prayers and support. Bertha loved you both immensely and held you in the highest regard. The family also wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at Sapphire Nursing Facility, Dr. Joseph, as well as Nurse Mary (3North), PCA Lucy (4North), and the entire staff at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. We appreciate the care shown to our beloved Bertha "Betty" Chambers.

"Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4 KJV

Ms. Chambers will have a Walk-Through from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, October 2nd at The Cathedral at the House, 127-131 Broadway, Newburgh, NY. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment is at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime 569-1233.



