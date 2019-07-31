|
Bertha E. Escott
June 27, 1939 - July 19, 2019
Sparrow Bush, NY
Bertha E. Escott a longtime resident of Sparrow Bush died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis. She was 80.
She was born June 27, 1939 in Norwich, NY the daughter of the late Milton Frayer and the late Wanda Crannell Frayer.
Bertha married her beloved James "Pop" Escott on July 25, 1959 in Binghamton, NY and they were married for 47 years prior to his death on August 27, 2006.
She was a Pharmacy Clerical for Mercy Community Hospital, Port Jervis and later in her 30 plus year career in health care for the Credit Office of Bon Secours Community Hospital. She was also a co-owner in the family business, Gamo's Country Store in Sparrow Bush.
Bertha was a member of the Sparrow Bush United Methodist Church, Sparrow Bush.
A family statement read: Bertha was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She especially treasured every moment with her grandchildren. We will miss your good natured banter and keeping those around you in check. In this time of sadness, we find comfort in knowing that you are resting in eternal peace with our beloved Pop.
Surviving are son: Brian J. Escott and his wife, Cristinaof Sparrow Bush, NY; one brothers-in-law: David Escott; two sisters-in-law: Carol and Jean; her loving grandsons: James J. Escott and Collin B. Escott of Sparrow Bush, NY; also several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Escott is predeceased by two brothers: Fred and Clayton; three sisters: Shirley, Arlene and Betty; two brothers-in-law: Robert and Wilbur; two sisters-in-law: Susan and Alice.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sparrow Bush, NY United Methodist Church, PO Box 596, Sparrow Bush, NY 12780 or Sparrow Bush Fire Dept. Sparrow Bush, NY 12780.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019