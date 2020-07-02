Beryl Tilden

May 2, 1925 - June 30, 2020

Middletown, NY

Beryl Hamilton (Dean) Tilden was born in Bebington, Cheshire, England on May 2, 1925. She was the only child of Frank and Janet Dean.

Beryl died at home with loved ones on June 30, 2020. She was 95.

At age six her family moved to Coulsdon England. After finishing primary school and business school she went to work with her father at Lever Bros. in London during World War II. After work she would attend dances, where she met her future husband. Harry Tilden was serving in the U.S. Navy and was a photographer for the U.S. Embassy in London. They married on August 25, 1945. In February of 1946 Beryl crossed the Atlantic on the Queen Mary to begin her new life in New Jersey. Beryl and Harry had four sons: Bob, George, Dave and Harry. They resided in Wyckoff, NJ for almost sixty years, first on Colona St., then moving to Clinton Ave. in 1961. In 2007 she moved to Middletown, NY to be near her son. She was predeceased by her husband in 1993.

Beryl loved plants, flowers and nature. Her favorite place to go was The Wildlife Center in Wyckoff and later the Orange County Arboretum. She loved calligraphy and took classes in graphology. She was talented in art and loved to draw pictures of plants and flowers. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed trips Cape Cod and loved a good whale watch. She took great pride in her family and loved spending time with them.

Beryl is survived by her son, Robert and his wife, Sharon; her twins, David and George; her son, Harry and his wife, Karen. She was a loving Grandma to Jennifer her husband, Steve, Melissa her husband, Matt, George, Matthew, Casey, Grace and Jessica, and loved by her daughter in law, Ethel Murray. She leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Brianna, Caitlyn and Liam. She was a wonderful Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and friend. She will be deeply missed.

Viewing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service starting at 3 p.m. on Monday July 6 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY.



