Bessie Viola Kolodziejski
July 1, 1920 - October 23, 2020
Roseland, VA formerly of Cornwall, NY
Bessie Viola Kolodziejski of Roseland, VA entered into eternal rest on October 23, 2020, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, VA. She was 100 years old.
The daughter of the late John Corkedale and Emma (Hall) Corkedale, Bessie was born on July 1, 1920 in Salisbury Mills, NY.
Bessie was a retired Substitute Teacher's Aide with the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District. She was a volunteer at the Cornwall Senior Center and the Cornwall Hospital. She was a member of the Harriman Methodist Church, Cornwall Golden Age Club, Cornwall Recreation Committee, Orange County Senior Council Committee, National Campers & Hikers Association, Newburgh Bowling Association, one of the 1st inductees to the Newburgh Bowling Hall of Fame, American Legion Auxiliary, Orange County Ladies Fire Auxiliary and the Harriman Engine #1 Fire Auxiliary where she held many offices. Bessie visited all 50 states – twice. She also traveled a good deal throughout Europe. In May 2016, Bessie was awarded the "Outstanding Contributions by a Senior" from the Orange County Office for the Aging. Needless to say, Bessie did not let any grass grow under her feet.
Bessie was predeceased by her loving husband, John J. Kolodziejski in 1993. She is survived by her daughters: Patricia A. Turco and her husband, George of Saugerties, NY, Elizabeth Kane and her husband, Peter of Roseland, VA, and her son, John J. Kolodziejski and his wife, Patricia of Cornwall, NY; her grandchildren: Jack (Eleanor), Jeremy and Jared Kolodziejski, Peter and Sean Kane, Cristin (Nima) Kane-Soleimani, Patricia Marie (Scott) Douglas and Catherine Lenz; her great-grandchildren: Brittany and Michael Lenz, Marisa and Stephanie Douglas; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Bessie was predeceased by her siblings: Mary Jane Thompson, Percy, John, Joseph, and George Corkedale.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the Service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Washingtonville, NY.
