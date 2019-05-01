|
|
Beth L. Lahey
September 21, 1941 - April 29, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Beth L. Lahey, age 77 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away April 29, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 21, 1941 in Port Jervis, the daughter of Alfred H. Newman and Marian Eberling Newman.
Beth retired from the New York State Dept. of Labor in Newburgh, NY. She also worked as a manager at the Blue Stamp Rewards Store in Port Jervis. She is a member of the Deerpark Reformed Church, in Port Jervis, a member of the River Valley Chapter, O.E.S. Chapter # 33, Port Jervis, a member of the Port Jervis AARP, and a former Queen and member of the Fidelis Triangle. Beth was a volunteer at Bon Secours Community Hospital since the year 2000.
She married Thomas J. Lahey on June 12, 1966 who pre-deceased her on May 14, 2018.
Beth is survived by her sister, Barbara Parker of Port Jervis; her niece, Jo-Ann Van Horn and her husband, Carl of Sparrowbush, NY; her nephew, Jeffrey Rhoades and his wife, Heather of Port Jervis; her great nieces and nephews: Heather and Carl Van Horn, Gregory and Jillian Rhoades; her great great niece, Hailey Markle and her great great nephews: Nick and Harry VanKleeck; several cousins including Brigitta, Astrid and Lasse, all of Sweden and her beloved pet dog " Mandy".
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7th at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Beth's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Perry and the staff of Orange and Sullivan Hospice. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, the Port Jervis Fire Dept., PO Box 1002, Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to the Sparrowbush Fire Dept., 79 Main St., Sparrowbush, NY 12780.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, N. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 4, 2019