Bette Ann Burke
December 23, 1963 - September 3, 2019
Ferndale, NY
Bette Ann Burke of Ferndale, NY, a registered nurse and a longtime area resident, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, NY. She was 55.
The daughter of the late Charles Blumberg and Eleanor Gildt, she was born December 23, 1963 in Flushing, NY.
Bette was a Communicant of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Liberty, NY; she had been a member of the Liberty Volunteer Ambulance Corp; she was an instructor at the Sullivan County Community College in the Nursing Program; she was a certified ACLS and instructor; she enjoyed baking and cooking and was an avid decorator.
Survivors include her husband, David L. Burke, at home; three daughters, Elizabeth Fuentes and her fiancé, Summer Dyson, of Liberty, NY, Megahn Burke of Albany, NY, Katie Burke of New Orleans, LA; one son, Michael Burke of Ferndale, NY; one grand-
daughter, Brooke Fuentes; one sister, Terry Spina of Yonkers, NY; one brother, Charles Blumberg, of Whitestone, NY; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father-in-law, James D. Burke.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 264 No. Main Street, Liberty, NY. Father Edward Bader will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Memorial contributions in Bette's name may be made to the George V. Hutchinson Fund, attention Bette Burke Memorial Basketball Scholarship.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019