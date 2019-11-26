|
Bette Cariffe
June 17, 1925 - November 26, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Bette Cariffe, a life-long area resident, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The daughter of the late Anthony and Cecelia (Garzione) Farina, Bette was born on June 17, 1925 in Newburgh. She was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, a life member of Sacred Heart Church as well as a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers.
On June 1, 1947 Bette married her beloved Jerry Cariffe in Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh. Together they shared 53 wonderful years prior to Jerry's passing in 2001.
Mom was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Her perpetual quick wit lasted through her final days. For many years she gave of her time volunteering at Sacred Heart Rectory and Cornwall Hospital.
A special thanks to her loving caregivers, Amy Oneto and Marina and to her dedicated hair stylist and friend, Kathy Goyette.
We are also grateful for the remarkable care given by the staff at the Kaplan Family Hospice residence who made her last days so peaceful.
Bette is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Cariffe of Newburgh, Susan Cariffe and her husband, Thomas Haff of Ferndale, and Lori Cariffe Coombs and her husband, Robert, of Newburgh; grandchildren, Megan Corsetti, Amanda Addeo, Taylor Coombs, Brandon Coombs and Ryan Haff; great-grandchildren, Ava Corsetti, Jake Corsetti, Jerry Addeo and Gracie Addeo; her sister, Genevieve Coughtry; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Hearns and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Bette was predeceased by her sister, Florence Parrella.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 25 South Robinson Ave., Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Winsor.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019