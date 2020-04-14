|
|
Bette Jean Breen
November 19, 1934 - April 13, 2020
Florida, NY
Bette Jean Breen, a lifelong area resident of Florida, NY, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at The Valley View Center in Goshen. She was 85. Bette was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor. She touched the lives of many with her thoughtfulness, kind words and loving heart. She loved to dance and tell a good joke and was a wonderful cook.
The daughter of the late Blace John Brink and Abbie Onderdonk Brink, she was born on November 19, 1934 in Sussex, NJ. She married Franklin Roosevelt Breen on December 8, 1951, and they had seven children together. They were active members of the Cornwall Yacht Club, where they spent many summers and made lasting friendships.
Bette dedicated her life to her cherished children and grandchildren, who were her life's greatest treasure. She is survived by her children: Diane (Cliff) Youngs, Carole Lee (Mark) Andryshak, David Franklin (Jung Ah) Breen, Kathy Linda (Sanford) Fish, Ellen Ann (Craig) Coulon; and grandchildren: Brian (Linsay), Robert (Megan), and Jeffrey (Bridgette) Youngs, Kelly (Robert) Mecocci, Kaitlyn (Michael) Ribiero, Michael April, Mackenzie (Diego) Breen, Jamie (Daniel) Santos, Autumn Herald, Nicholas (Aylin) and Krystal Boughen and Cody Coulon; and 14 great-grandchildren, who all brought much happiness to her life. She is also survived by her In-laws, Joan Brink, Janet Dutko, Robert Breen and Donald Breen.
Bette was predeceased by her husband, Franklin; son, Richard Dale Breen; and infant daughter, Joan Carol Breen. She was also predeceased by her two sisters, Gladys Arnott and Janet Gray; and three brothers, Clifford Brink, Blace Brink and Burton Brink.
Bette's children would like to extend their deepest gratitude and well wishes to the dedicated health professionals at Valley View who have taken wonderful care of her, and a special thank you to Kelly, the Activities Director, who kept mom busy and entertained, and Face Timed with us in her final weeks during the current health crisis.
Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley View Activity Department, Attention Mark Labruna, 2 Glenmere Cove Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020