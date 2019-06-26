|
Bette Shenker
December 25, 1925 - June 25, 2019
Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Bette Shenker, formerly of Newburgh was born December 25, 1925 and passed away June 25, 2019.
Bette was the oldest of two children of Ruth and Bernard Port of the Bronx. She was a fun loving and social person. She met her husband Marty at a summer camp just after World War II when he was done with his service, where they were both counselors and subsequently married and moved to Central Valley, New York where they raised beef cattle and Cornish hens. She was an old fashioned stay-at-home Mom and housewife supreme and took her job seriously and did it well. They moved to New Windsor with their only daughter, Ilene. Bette was a Girl Scout Leader and was a member of the Sisterhood of Temple Beth Jacob in Newburgh. She got a job at Caldor in New Windsor and made long lasting friends there, which she did everywhere she went. She was friendly with all of the neighbors who met weekly for wine and cheese and parties and trips. She joined a bowling league and played Mahjong with another group of friends weekly.
She remained independent into her 80s and then moved to Montgomery with her daughter and family where she passed away at the ripe old age of 93 just from plain old worn out parts.
She was predeceased by her younger brother, Edward and her parents and her loving husband, Marty. She is survived by her daughter, Ilene Castaldo and husband, Blaise; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Castaldo and husband, Joseph Flood, Tracie Castaldo and her fiance, Jason Olensky, and Kimberly Castaldo and her partner, David Dumont. She was also a loving and doting great-grandmother to her surviving great-grandchildren, Phoebe Flood and Avery and Natalie Dumont.
Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home Inc., 318 N. Montgomery St., Newburgh, NY 12550; burial will follow in King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton, NJ.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Forever Angels Pet Cemetery, PO Box 250, Wallkill, NY 12589.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 26 to June 27, 2019