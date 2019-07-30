|
|
Bette Terhune Miller
August 8, 1945 - July 26, 2019
Florida, NY
Bette Terhune Miller of Florida, NY, passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2019. She was 73 years old.
The daughter of the late Herbert and Inez Sherer Terhune, Bette was born on August 8, 1945 in Warwick, NY.
She attended Warwick High School, and was a retired Supervisor for the Child Support Unit at Orange County Department of Social Service.
When not traveling or planning a trip, Bette enjoyed reading a good book and swimming in her pool. She loved the beach and Christmas, but above all, she lived to love her four grandsons.
Bette was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, John R. Miller. She is survived by her sons, John Miller and his wife, Christina of Goshen, NY and Christopher Miller and his wife, Christine of Greenville, NY; as well as her loving grandsons Ian, Zachary, Aiden and Brogan. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Wager, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday August 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 30 to July 31, 2019