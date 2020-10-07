Betty A. Hathaway
March 7, 1943 - October 6, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Betty A. Hathaway, of the Town of Newburgh, formerly of Downsville, NY, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was 77. She was surrounded by loving family who comforted her in the days prior to her passing.
Daughter of the late Martin "Whitey" and Margaret (Shepro) Miller, she was born on March 7, 1943 in Newburgh, NY.
Throughout her life, Betty held several jobs and titles, but none more treasured than raising her family and spending time with them. She was blessed to have many grown children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren living nearby. "Crafty Betty" loved sewing, gardening, doll repairs, and hand-stamping and decorating elaborate, personalized greeting cards. Shopping at Michaels or crafting with friends were among her favorite pastimes.
Betty was a retired sales associate with Joann Fabrics, Newburgh. She had previously worked at (former) Star Expansion, in Mountainville; Trapani Packing House, in Highland; Kay Jewelers, in Newburgh; and TEG Federal Credit Union, in Fishkill.
Survivors include three sons: John Hathaway, of Nashville, TN; Marty (Michelle) Hathaway, of Gardiner, NY; and Carl (Nita) Hathaway, of Las Vegas, NV; a daughter: Deborah Place, of Highland, NY; two brothers: Hank Miller of Downsville, NY and Robert (Wendy) Miller of Walton, NY; one sister: Janet Miller, of Downsville, NY; ten grandchildren: Cory, Ryan, Shelby, Breanna, Noelle, Evan, Alden, Noah, Savannah and Riri; seven great grandchildren: Trinity, Anabel, Leena, Carter, Owen, Bryce and Austin; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, John W. Hathaway in 2005. As a faithful Christian, she is now reunited with him to line dance again.
Visitation will take place from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
At the family's request, the funeral service will be private. Burial will take place at Modena Rural Cemetery.
Due to continued public health concerns, please know occupancy is limited, which may cause a wait time. Please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial coverings must be worn inside at all times and social distancing must be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty's name can be made to either Hudson Valley Hospice (Dutchess-Ulster), 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, www.hvhospice.org
or Hospice of Orange-Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, www.hospiceoforange.com
.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.