Betty A. Robertson
September 14, 1941 - February 27, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Betty A. Robertson, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was 78.
The daughter of the late Howard Humphrey and Mae Hanson Humphrey, she was born on September 14, 1941 in Teaneck, NJ. Betty was an avid horse lover. She also enjoyed working in her flower garden.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jim at home; four children: Wendy Brown and her husband, Carl, Nancy Basler and her husband, Craig, Michael Robertson and his wife, Missy, James Robertson and his wife, Cara; nine grandchildren: Christopher Basler, Ryan Kelly, Thomas Basler, Alyssa Thomas, Robert Brown, Brooke Robertson, Kevin Brown, Griffin Robertson and Renee Robertson; two great-grandchildren, Addelyn Basler and Camden Thomas; two brothers; Jim Humphrey and his wife, Phyllis and John Humphrey and his wife, Cathy. Betty is further survived by several nieces and nephews and is predeceased by her brother, Thomas Humphrey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.. 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush NY. Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m. with Reverend Craig Basler officiating. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
To leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020