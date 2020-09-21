1/
Betty Ann Velastegui
Betty Ann Velastegui
October 13, 1938 - September 16, 2020
Roscoe, NY
Betty Ann Velastegui of Roscoe, NY, a retired nursing technician at the Lutheran Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY, and a lifelong area resident, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Roscoe Rehab. and Residential Health Care Facility, Roscoe, NY. She was 81.
The daughter of the late Peter and Ethel McAdams Rosenberger, she was born October 13, 1938 in Callicoon, NY.
Betty Ann will be missed by her friends and family; she had a great sense of humor and could always make everyone around her laugh.
Survivors include her sister, Carolyn Hubert and her companion Gary of Fremont Center, NY; a sister-in-law, Ida Rosenberger of Fremont Center, NY; and several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Rosenberger and Emma Hollenbeck; and one brother, George Rosenberger.
Graveside services and burial will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Tennanah Lake Cemetery, Roscoe, NY. Social distancing guidelines must be met; facemask will be required.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
(607) 498-4929
