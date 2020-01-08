|
Betty B. Starkweather
June 29, 1928 - January 7, 2020
Liberty, NY
Betty B. Starkweather of Liberty passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 91.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur Boyles and Sylvia Sutley, born on June 29, 1928 in DeBruce, NY.
Betty always enjoyed helping people; she was an aide at the Fern Adult Home for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend; she will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters: Joyce Bifolk of CT, Deborah Trinks of Liberty, Ellen (Earle) Nietzel of Rock Hill, Cathy (John) Kinne of White Sulphur Springs, Roxanne Starkweather of Monticello, Christine Starkweather of PA., one son Roger Starkweather of Liberty; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Henry Starkweather Jr.; daughter Evelyn; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her brothers Dwight, Milford, Richard, Raymond and Wayne; her sisters Lucille, Donna, and Wildred.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Rev. Walter Haff will officiate. Interment will follow at Orchard Street Cemetery, Livingston Manor, NY.
Donations in Betty's name can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home for further information please call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020