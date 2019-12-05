|
|
Betty Clarke
February 5, 1936 - December 5, 2019
Walden, NY
Betty Clarke " The Cake Lady" of Walden, NY, a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Walden. She was 83.
The daughter of the late Clarence Tompkins and Anna Robinson Tompkins, she was born February 5, 1936. Betty was born and raised in Scranton, PA. The only daughter in a family of sons. She adored all six of her brothers and was the "Matriarch" of the family. She met the love of her life, Edward Clarke in Junior High School and the two spent nearly seventy wonderful years together. Betty had a life long love of children, beginning with her nieces and nephews. She raised four children and helped raise all seven of her beloved grandchildren. Betty was well known in the community for her out going personality working at the Thruway Market in Walden, but especially for her amazing baking and cake decorating skills. She helped bring smiles and joy to many a local birthday family events and weddings. Betty was very proud of her cakes, crafts, and sewing creations.
She was the widow of Edward Clarke.
Survivors include her son, David (Dawnna) Clarke of Maybrook, NY; three aughters: Cindy (Timothy) Costello of Pine Bush, NY, Lisa (John) Mulqueen of Montgomery, NY, and Anna (Stephen) McGowan of Walden, NY; brother, Barry (Sandra) Tompkins of Scranton, PA; grandchildren: Joseph, Evan and Shea Clarke, Alyssa DeJong, Kaitlyn, Brooke and John Mulqueen; grandchildren of the heart: Christy DeJong, Alana Costello, and Christopher McGowan; sister-in-law, Settimia "Chip" Clarke of Exeter, PA. She is also survived by many adored nieces and nephews of whom she memorized every birth date.
She was predeceased by her brothers: Irwin (Bea), Jack (Nancy), William Sr. Robert and Harold (Beverly) Tompkins; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Clarke, Doris (Robert) Wilson, Patricia (William) Murray; and brothers-in-law, John (Dell) Clarke and Donald Clarke.
Special thanks go to her two dedicated caregivers, Estella and Veronica. They both provided her with wonderful, attentive care and provided her with dignity beyond words.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday December 7th at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Burial will be private in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019