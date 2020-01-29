|
Betty Flood
November 22, 1933 - January 25, 2020
Port Jervis , New York
Betty J. Flood, age 86 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away at her home on January 25, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1933 in Wurtsboro, NY and is the daughter of the late Harvey Potter, Sr. and Ada Danes Potter.
Betty worked as assembler for Kolmar Labs, Inc. in Port Jervis.
She is survived by her daughter, Candace Flood of Port Jervis; four sons: William Flood, Jr. and wife, Linda of Huguenot, NY, Brad Flood and wife, Michelle of Eldred, NY, Brian Flood and wife, Nicole of Glen Spey, NY, Keith Flood and wife, Mandy of Port Jervis, NY; several grand and great-grandchildren; two brothers: Harvey Potter of Town of Greenville, NY and George Potter of Pennsylvania; three sisters: Marion Baker of Shohola, PA, Gladys Snyder of Sparrowbush, NY and Phyllis Conklin of Sussex, NJ. Betty was predeceased by her two sisters Ada Flood and Anna Kays; as well as her one brother, Emmet Potter.
Cremation took place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020