Betty Irene Mance
September 30, 1928 - March 6, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Betty Irene Mance of Ellenville, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 90, with her family by her side. She was born in Bedfordshire, England on September 30, 1928, and was the only child of the late William and Nellie Scrivener.
Betty met her husband, Bill, while he was stationed at Chicksands U.S. Air Force Base in Bedfordshire. They moved from England to Ellenville (Bill's home town) in 1954, and were happily married for 63 years until Bill's death in 2015.
Betty was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a strong person with an amazing spirit. Her family's happiness and safety always came first.
Betty always had a beautiful garden. She enjoyed reading, British TV shows, chatting with friends, dining out, cruising, and a good laugh. She especially loved getting together with family. To everyone's delight, Betty never lost her lovely British accent.
Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Neil Muller of Ellenville, as well as her cherished granddaughters, Julie and her husband, JC Barone, and Christina Muller and her fiancé, Paul Baggett, all of Connecticut. She is also survived by several cousins, and her husband's niece and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Robert and James, and their wives.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12th and a service will be held on Wednesday, March 13th at 2 p.m. at Loucks Funeral Home in Ellenville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's memory to Ellenville First Aid and Rescue Squad, 1 Webster St., Ellenville, NY 12428.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville 845-647-4343; to send a personal condolence or for directions please visit www.loucksfh.com
