Betty J. Short
November 23, 1933 - April 5, 2020
Napanoch, NY
Betty J. Short of Napanoch, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was 86 years old.
Betty was born on November 23, 1933 in Town of Rochester; she was the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Munson) Lake.
Through the years Betty had worked as a Telephone Operator, she worked at the Napanoch Paper Mill and most recently she was a Bookkeeper at the Ellenville National Bank.
Surviving are her son, Kenneth Short and her daughter, Karen Terwilliger and her husband Mark all of Napanoch; her grandchildren, Kelli Short, Devin Short, Daniel Short, Meghan Douglas, Erin McConnell and Ethan Terwilliger; and ten great-grandchildren.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Herbert Short; and her brother, George Lake.
Cremation will be private. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Betty's name to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
To send a personal condolence to Betty's family please visit www.loucksfh.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020