Betty Lorraine Predmore
February 8, 1942 - October 17, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Betty Lorraine Predmore of Port Jervis, NY, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 78.
She was born February 8, 1942 in Sussex, NJ the daughter of the late Edward Howey and the late Anna Mills Howey.
Betty was married to the love of her life, Robert L. Predmore Sr., for 40 years until his passing in 1999.
She was a hardworking woman, raising 12 children and working as an Assembler for Kolmar for 27 years. Betty was a kind and compassionate woman who adored her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving are her loving children: Robert Predmore, Jr. (Pauline Depue), Edward Predmore (Karen), Rich Predmore (Diane), Danny Predmore, Dave Predmore, Donna DePolito, Tammy Montenes (Frank), Lisa Predmore (Shannon McGraw), Mary DePolito (Robert), Gary Predmore (Meagan); one brother, Gene Howey; 27 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; Also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Arthur; her daughter, Barbara and her siblings, Edward, Robert and Clyde Howey, her granddaughter, Jessica Rose DePolito, and her son in law, Rocco DePolito.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. There may be a wait time.
Friends may call at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm & 7 to 9 pm.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dawn Weed officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be limited.
Burial will be at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
