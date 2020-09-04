Betty Lou Smith
February 8, 1935 - July 2, 2020
Hobe Sound, FL
Betty Lou Smith, of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away on July 2, 2020 in Warwick, NY. She was 85 years old. Born on February 8, 1935 in Vernon, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Monroe Gray and Jessie Tomer Gray.
She was married to the late Robert John Smith (2007).
Before retiring, Betty Lou worked in the Guidance Department at BOCES, Goshen. She and her husband were avid boaters. She was a founding member of the US Coast Guard Flotilla 20-6, Greenwood Lake.
She was a friendly, helpful and talented lady. She could do anything she set her mind to: cooking, gardening, knitting, needlepoint, sketching, painting, woodworking and computers. Her passion was her granddaughter and her computer, in that order! She is and always will be missed.
She is survived by her son, Guy Smith and his wife, Janine of Staten Island; her daughter, Cheryl A. Smith of Warwick; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Smith of Warwick; her sisters, Peggy Falahee and her husband, Joseph and Glenda Mracek, both of Hobe Sound, FL; and brother, Jack Smith and his wife, Marilyn of Walden, NY. She was predeceased by a brother, Monroe (Bucky) Gray.
Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or Warwick Ambulance, PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.