1/1
Betty Lou Smith
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Smith
February 8, 1935 - July 2, 2020
Hobe Sound, FL
Betty Lou Smith, of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away on July 2, 2020 in Warwick, NY. She was 85 years old. Born on February 8, 1935 in Vernon, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Monroe Gray and Jessie Tomer Gray.
She was married to the late Robert John Smith (2007).
Before retiring, Betty Lou worked in the Guidance Department at BOCES, Goshen. She and her husband were avid boaters. She was a founding member of the US Coast Guard Flotilla 20-6, Greenwood Lake.
She was a friendly, helpful and talented lady. She could do anything she set her mind to: cooking, gardening, knitting, needlepoint, sketching, painting, woodworking and computers. Her passion was her granddaughter and her computer, in that order! She is and always will be missed.
She is survived by her son, Guy Smith and his wife, Janine of Staten Island; her daughter, Cheryl A. Smith of Warwick; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Smith of Warwick; her sisters, Peggy Falahee and her husband, Joseph and Glenda Mracek, both of Hobe Sound, FL; and brother, Jack Smith and his wife, Marilyn of Walden, NY. She was predeceased by a brother, Monroe (Bucky) Gray.
Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or Warwick Ambulance, PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved