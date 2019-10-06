|
|
Betty S. Bevier
September 30, 1927 - October 5, 2019
Walden, NY
Betty S Bevier of Walden, NY passed away peacefully early, October 5, 2019, with her two girls, who took care of her, by her side.
The daughter of the late Alfred and Hattie Niles Scott, she was born September 30, 1927 and predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Richard B. Bevier.
Betty was a strong farm girl who grew up on her parent's farm in Walden. She was the rock of her whole family. Betty was a loving, caring mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and best friend. If you knew Betty, she most definitely left quite the impact on your life. Betty cherished her family and friends more than anything in the world. She traveled back and forth from New York and Maine to spend time with and share her love with all who she loved. Betty will forever hold a special place in everyone's heart.
She was a member of the First Reformed Church in Walden and worked for Valley Central School District Cafeteria as a manager, retiring after 32 years.
She is survived by her three daughters Linda and Jackie Fenton, Nancy Alley and her companion Dave, Sonia Roberts and husband Thomas. She is also survived by sister, Louise Jakuba and brother, David Scott; grandchildren: Danielle, Zachary, Braden, Trisha, Sheldon, Alexandria and Victoria; great-grandchildren, one arriving any day, and all of her extended family.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Hayley
Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 8th at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will be follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Reverend James Van Houten will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Montgomery Food Pantry,P.O. Box 423, Montgomery, NY 12549 or , 501 St. Jude Pl,, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019