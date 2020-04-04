|
Betty Zacharewicz
July 4, 1928 - April 3, 2020
Florida, NY
Betty Zacharewicz of Florida, NY, entered into rest on April 3, 2020. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Charles Schroedel and Flora Fischer Schroedel, she was born on July 4, 1928.
Betty was a graduate of Warwick Valley High School and a Registered Nurse graduating from Flower Fifth, NYC.
She met the love of her life, Joe "Zack", while working as an R.N. at St. Anthony's Community Hospital, Warwick. Together, they opened Zack's Music Shop in 1960, retiring from there 30 years later.
She continued on with her love of nursing by volunteering for many years at the Florida Ambulance Corps as an EMT. She organized and ran blood pressure clinics in Florida and Warwick. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and playing pinochle with her friends, but most of all she cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Frey and husband, Albert of Goshen, and Debra Jankowiak and husband, James of Greenville, NY; four grandchildren: Kevin Frey and wife, Sharon of Goshen, Allison Davidson and husband, Jay of Keene, NH, Jennifer Frey and husband, Mike Gadwah of Campbell Hall, and Heather Brosnan and husband, John of Florida, NY; nine great-grandchildren: McKayla, Ryleigh and Anya Frey, Natalie and Sam Davidson, Connor and Kolton Frey, and Joseph and Jase Brosnan.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph Zacharewicz, and her sister, Mary Schroedel.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Florida Fire Dept., PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020