Bettylou Siematkowski
August 29, 1951 - January 7, 2020
Formerly of Liberty & Pine Island, NY
Bettylou Siematkowski, age 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Mishawaka on January 7, 2020. Betty was born August 29, 1951 in Liberty, New York to the late Robert and Violet (Atkins) Lyons.
Following graduation from Liberty High School in 1969, Betty enrolled in Delhi University and later transferred to (SUNY) Cortland where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. Betty married her husband Walter A. Siematkowski of Pine Island, NY on March 8, 1980 in Liberty, NY.
Betty was a hard-working self-employed insurance agent for several years prior to opening her appraisal company, BLLS Appraisal Services 23 years ago. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, throwing darts in tournaments and leagues, playing golf, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. She also was a longtime member of the Women of the Moose, Chapter 098 of Mishawaka, IN.
Most of all, the love for her husband was like no other. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely. Her memory will live on in their hearts forever.
Walter survives, along with their children: Jessica Penny and Walter A. (Meredith) Siematkowski, both of Mishawaka. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Cameron and Kathryn Whitfield and Patrick, Theodore, Emma and Charlotte Siematkowski. Betty is also survived by her siblings Barbara (Bill) Hans of South Carolina, Pamela (Scott) Potter and Robert (Andrea) Lyons, both of New York. Surviving as well are numerous nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. with interment in California Road Cemetery, Elkhart, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Betty's name to the Moose Charities Endowment Fund at Moose Lodge, 1262 or online at www.Mooseintl.org.
Local assistance is honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - Proudly serving Warwick and the surrounding communities. To leave a condolence please call 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020