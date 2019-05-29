|
|
Beulah Mae
(Thornton) Gammon
May 22, 2019
Chesterfield, VA - Formerly of Sparrowbush, NY
Beulah Mae (Thornton) Gammon, 101, recently of the Lucy Corr Continuing Care Community in Chesterfield, VA, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was a native of Sparrowbush, NY and resided there for many years.
She was married to William B. Gammon, Jr. on May 18, 1939 until his death in 1979. She was also predeceased by an infant son, Ronald in 1942 and a daughter, Karen Gammon Ridley of Sparrowbush, NY in 2018.
She is survived by a son, William Gammon and his wife, Karen of Clifton, VA; son-in-law, Ed Ridley of Sparrowbush, NY (spouse of Karen); five grandchildren: James Gammon (Rebecca) of Charlottesville, VA, Morgan Francis (Scott) of Midlothian, VA, Elena Gammon of Clifton, VA, Doug Ridley (Ashley) of Dover, NH, Deven Ridley Zahorsky (Alex) of Shohola, PA; and five great grandchildren.
Interment will be at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson, NJ next to her husband of 40 years and near her son, Ronald.
A graveside remembrance will be at the convenience of and for the immediate family.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the or the .
Local arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2019