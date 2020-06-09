Beverly A. Parker
June 10, 1953 - May 30, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Ms. Beverly A. Parker of Port Jervis, NY, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. She was 67. She was born June 10, 1953 in Tuxedo, NY, the daughter of the late Calvin Vantassel and the late Helen Wood.
Beverly worked for 30 years as a Home Health Care Aide for Community Home Health Care in Montebello, NY.
A Family Statement Reads: "Beverly was a loving and caring Mother and Grandmother. She was a selfless woman who gave everything to see her children and grandchildren happy and not needing. She loves with her whole being and hid her own pain so no one would see. She was a woman of strength, who overcame all obstacles. She raised her children and a few grandchildren mostly on her own. She was loved and she was love and the lives of her survivors will be forever changed."
Surviving are her son: Jeffery Parker of Florida, NY; daughters: Anna Decker of Middletown, NY, Tanya Decker of Port Jervis, NY, and Belinda Decker of Port Jervis, NY; grandchildren: Destiny, Tatiana, Kalynn, Kara, Kimberly, Emily, Joshua, DomDom, Brian and Brandan; several great-grandchilren; also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons, Charles J. Parker, Jr. and her boyfriend, Raymond Decker.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation was be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
June 10, 1953 - May 30, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Ms. Beverly A. Parker of Port Jervis, NY, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. She was 67. She was born June 10, 1953 in Tuxedo, NY, the daughter of the late Calvin Vantassel and the late Helen Wood.
Beverly worked for 30 years as a Home Health Care Aide for Community Home Health Care in Montebello, NY.
A Family Statement Reads: "Beverly was a loving and caring Mother and Grandmother. She was a selfless woman who gave everything to see her children and grandchildren happy and not needing. She loves with her whole being and hid her own pain so no one would see. She was a woman of strength, who overcame all obstacles. She raised her children and a few grandchildren mostly on her own. She was loved and she was love and the lives of her survivors will be forever changed."
Surviving are her son: Jeffery Parker of Florida, NY; daughters: Anna Decker of Middletown, NY, Tanya Decker of Port Jervis, NY, and Belinda Decker of Port Jervis, NY; grandchildren: Destiny, Tatiana, Kalynn, Kara, Kimberly, Emily, Joshua, DomDom, Brian and Brandan; several great-grandchilren; also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons, Charles J. Parker, Jr. and her boyfriend, Raymond Decker.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation was be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.