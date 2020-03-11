|
|
Beverly Ann Castleberry
February 5, 1947 - March 8, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Beverly Ann Castleberry of Newburgh, NY entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was 73 years old. Beverly was the daughter of the late Eli and Claire (Niskey) Resnikoff. She was born in Newburgh, NY on February 5, 1947.
Beverly worked as a secretary for Downstate Correctional Facility, and was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Newburgh.
Beverly is survived by her son Christopher Castleberry of Buffalo, NY; brother Robert (Shirley) Resnikoff of Marlboro, NY, sisters Nancy (Thomas) Malnic of Newburgh and Gail (Eric) Resnikoff of Ossining, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
