|
|
Beverly Ann Gladkowski
January 6, 1946 - April 16, 2020
Dingman's Ferry, PA
Mrs. Beverly Ann Gladkowski of Dingman's Ferry, PA died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. She was 74.
She was born January 6, 1946 in Paterson, NJ the daughter of the late Joseph Anthony Michalski and the late Ruth Elvira Codner Michalski.
She married Walter Geisler in December 2014 in Dingmans Ferry, PA.
Beverly worked as a Clerk for Pathmark, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Surviving are her loving husband, Walter Geisler of Dingmans Ferry, PA; children: Dawn Gladkowski and her boyfriend, Ted of Middletown, NY, Valerie VanderMeulen and her husband, Gary of Mount Hope, NY, Robert J. Merrihue and his wife, Laura of Milford, PA, Heather Geisler and her husband, Ray of Dingmans Ferry, PA; brothers: Joe Michalski, Bobby Michalski, Frank Michalski; 13 grandchildren: Joseph, Garret, Courtney, Ashleigh, Ian, Scott, Abigail, Anthony, Matthew, Kailaiya, Greison, and Dallas; five great-grandchildren; Also several nieces and nephews
She was predeceased by her son, Ronald (Ron Ron) Gladkowski, and her daughter, Wendy Gladkowski and her grandson, Domenico Caracausi.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be held at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020