Beverly J. Winnie
November 12, 1951 - August 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
Beverly J. Winnie, age 68 of Middletown, NY passed away on August 1, 2020 at home. The daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta Jean Warren Nicoli, she was born on November 12, 1951 in Newburgh, NY. Beverly worked as a Registrar in the Emergency Department at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh. She loved to go to the casino and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, Malvin F. Winnie Sr. at home; son, Malvin F. Winnie Jr. and his wife, Dawn of Ellenville; daughter, Diane R. Grogan of Bloomingburg; grandchildren: Joseph, Nicholas, Cassidy, Ethan and Gabryela. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Nicoli.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Graveside services and burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5th at the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Rte. 52, Walden, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd. Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
