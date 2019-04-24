|
|
Beverly Lois Cohen Smith
Sept 19,1932 - April 22, 2019
Cathedral City, CA
Beverly passed away peacefully at home in Cathedral City, CA after a long illness. She was born in Middletown, NY and was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1950. She was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Barney Cohen of Middletown. She is survived by her seven children, Debra Stern of San Jose, CA, Jill (Kurt) Schlageter of Penn Valley, CA, Kevin Stern of Cathedral City, CA, Keith (Deb) Stern of Owens Cross Roads, AL, Barrie Smith of Broken Bow, OK, Bonnie (Al) Farias of Danville, CA and Cindy (Heidi) Smith of Monterey, CA, her nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her older brother, Marvin H Cohen, 140 Highland Avenue, Middletown survives her.
She was an energetic woman who raised seven children (two sets of twins) and then embarked on a long career as a school librarian in the San Jose, CA School system. She was full of life and loved socializing with her neighbors, her many friends, her Red Hat girl-friends, traveling on cruise ships and especially spending time with her family. Raucous laughter usually was heard when Bev was with her family and friends. She enjoyed telling stories to her school students and to all her friends and family. Laughter and story-telling are some of the many gifts she passed on to her family. Not surprisingly, she was voted "Most Talkative" girl in her high school class. For most of her youth, she lived on Wilkin Avenue across the street from her life-long friend, Vilma Geisenheimer. She moved to the West Coast in 1962 and while enjoying California life, she always enjoyed her visits back home to Middletown.
Very special thanks to Kevin Stern and Beverly's caretakers who enabled her to remain in her home as her illnesses progressed.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Palm Springs, CA.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019