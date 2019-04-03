|
Beverly Mae Vogel
July 21, 1937 - March 30, 2019
Formerly of Warwick, NY
Beverly Mae Vogel of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Warwick, NY, a retired treasurer for the Tuxedo School District, Tuxedo, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Fredericksburg, VA. She was 81.
The daughter of the late Elmer Robert Munson & Greta Alice Vaughn, she was born on July 21, 1937 in Warwick, NY.
She is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne Rowe & husband, Kip; Shari Hahn; three sons, Robert Vogel, Eric Vogel and Rick Vogel & wife, Debbie; five grandchildren, Kyle Vogel & wife, Arianne; Heather Perez & husband Santos, Jamie Hahn, Stephen Hahn & wife, Meagan & Jennifer Hahn; 11 great grandchildren, Matt, Alyssa, Madison, Makenzie, Santos, Neela, Lucas, Olivia, Jonah, Avery & Carter; her cat Kasey & bird Jupiter; along with several nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM & 7 to 9PM at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, April 6th at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick, NY 10990 or to the Florida Public Library, 4 Cohen Circle, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
