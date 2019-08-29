|
|
Beverly Newton Williams
January 7, 1946 - August 7, 2019
Daytona Beach Shores, FL - Formerly of Wallkill, NY
Beverly Newton Williams, beloved wife, mother, cousin, aunt and friend entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Beverly was born in Newburgh, NY, where she grew up. On October 15, 1966, she married Raymond Williams at Sacred Heart Church, in Newburgh, NY. They lived in the home they built on Forest Road in Wallkill, NY, where they raised their daughter Danielle. Beverly had previous jobs, then was a stay at home mom while raising their daughter. She went back to work at Wallkill Central School District, Mount St. Mary College, and finished her career as an administrative assistant for the Office of Curriculum and Instruction at Valley Central School District.
Beverly and her husband Raymond retired to Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, where they loved to socialize and go out to dinner. Beverly is predeceased by her parents, Florence Shay Newton and Edward Newton.
She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Williams, and many cousins, family members and close friends. There will be a Celebration of Life in Florida from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September, 29 in the social room on the first floor of their condo building at 4 Oceans West Blvd., Daytona Beach Shores. In New York there will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 at the Elks Lodge at 900 Wolcott Ave. in Beacon, NY.
Donations may be made to Sparrows Nest of Hudson Valley, a charity that provides two meals, once a week, to the families of caregivers and children diagnosed with any type of cancer at www.sparrowsnestcharity.org or 946 Rte. 346 #7 Wappingers Falls 12590.
Donations may also be made to Halifax Health Hospice, www.halifaxhealth.org/hospice or 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019