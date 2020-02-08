|
|
Beverly Petrozak "Bev"
October 21, 1938 - February 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
Beverly Petrozak, an active lifetime member of the Middletown community, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home. She was 81.
The daughter of the late William and Mabel Parker Menshen, Beverly was born on October 21, 1938 in Goshen, NY. She attended Middletown schools and was a MHS Class of 1956 graduate. On August 13, 1966, Beverly married David Petrozak in Middletown. Together they raised their two daughters, Brenda and Andrea.
Beverly was a strong and spirited lady who was dedicated to many organizations in her town. She was a member and former officer of the Middletown BPW, was a member of the Middletown Historical Society and participated in the Middletown Art Group. She was a pastel artist and talented interior designer who worked for many years for Ethan Allen and ornamented many local homes with her visual artistry. Beverly loved to be around people. She liked both creating and enjoying beautiful things. An animal lover, she was especially fond of cats and horses. Beverly's spirit was age-defying; her presence will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Brenda Finklestein and her husband, Martin, and Andrea Tymczyszyn and her husband, Adrian of Middletown; one sister, Marion Luersen of Prospect, CT; a half brother, Wayne Tiffany of Northvale, NJ and four grandchildren: Lily, Benjamin, Sophie Finklestein and Matthew Tymczyzyn.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, David Petrozak in 2012.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 10 at Applebee McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Higland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to the Middletown Humane Society, Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020