Beverly Sarah (Paonessa) Richards

Beverly Sarah (Paonessa) Richards Obituary
Beverly Sarah Richards (nee Paonessa)
May 6, 1948 - May 17, 2019
Chandler, AZ - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Beverly Sarah Richards, 71, passed away at home on May 17, 2019 in Chandler, AZ after fighting a ten year battle with leukemia.
Born May 6, 1948 in Newburgh, NY to Joseph and Agatha Paonessa. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1966 and went on to earn her BA in Accounting. She married Larry Richards on February 26, 1967. Beverly was a master puzzler and enjoyed travel.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Richards; daughter, Michele (Tim) McKean; granddaughter, Krista McDowell; mother, Agatha Paonessa; and sister, Evelyn (Len) Cavicchio; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Joseph S. Paonessa.
Private family services will be determined at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeshore Mortuary, Mesa AZ. For condolences please visit www.lakeshoremort.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 24 to May 25, 2019
