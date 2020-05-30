Beverly Smith Sanders

June 27, 1936 - May 24, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Beverly Smith Sanders, a lifelong Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was 83.

Daughter of the late David and Grace (Dougherty) Smith, she was born on June 27, 1936 in Newburgh.

A homemaker, Beverly was an avid bingo player and loved her trips to the casinos. In the early 1970s she was the first woman in the tri-state area to race stock cars with the men. Later in life, she was recognized as a trailblazer and in 2016 was inducted into the Hudson Valley Historic Racing Hall of Fame. She valued family above all else and reveled in being the mom and matriarch to those she loved.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharalyn Wade and her husband, Henry of Newburgh and Jondalyn Califana of New Windsor; two grandchildren, Whitney Wade and Nathan Wade; one great-grandson, Jackson Wade; and many nieces and nephews.

Beverly is predeceased by brothers: William, Robert, Edward and Donald Smith and one sister, Lorraine Skurnick.

Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



