BEVERLY TRAVAGLIONE
Febuary 3, 1949 – November 14, 2018
Monroe, NY
Beverly Travaglione passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at her home in the state of Florida. She was 69 years old. Daughter of the late Clarence and Lulu Travaglione she was born February 3, 1949 in Tuxedo, NY.
Survivors include her sister, Brenda of Central Valley, NY and her brother, Ron and his wife, Ginny of the state of Florida, her brother, Philip in Italy; many nieces, one nephew, and many, many cousins. She is predeceased by her brother, Frederick.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday August 2, 2019 at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 27 to July 28, 2019