Billie-Jo "Jodie" Mapes
1993 - 2020
July 20, 1993 - May 3, 2020
Monticello, NY
Jodie and her unborn child passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. She leaves behind her two young daughters. Jayden "Nikki", and Madison "Maddy"; her parents, Ron and Tricia Mapes; brother, Zack, his wife and Jo's best friend, Sage (Pere) and nephew, Sawyer all of Monticello; grandparents, Debbie Roberts-Clack and Richard Leadley of Ferndale; grandfather, Ronald Stanton of Rock Hill; and great grandmother, Rosemary Decker of Warwick, NY. Her Aunt Tracy and Uncle Kenny Cottelli of Wallkill NY; Uncle Sean and Aunt Milli Benson of White Sulphur Springs, Uncle Jeremy Clack of Elmira, NY, Aunt Heather Smith of Oak Hill, FL, Aunt Kristen and Uncle Jay Rosen, Aunt Kelly and Uncle Abi Slater, all of Rock Hill, and Uncle Johnny and Aunt Kristy of Middletown, NY; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her grandfather, Robert Decker of Warwick, NY.
Services will be held at a later date.
"Love You Always -N- Forever Jo" XXOO

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Omg no way we useto be really close rest in paradise girl I'm so sorry to the family she was a great person
Chrystal Augustine
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences to Jodi's family. So very sorry to learn of the loss of Jodi and the baby. My heart aches for all of you.
Kathy Mikulski
Friend
May 9, 2020
On and Tricia I'm so sorry to hear about your daughter my sincere sympathy Margaret Quick
Margaret Quick
Family
May 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ashley loucks
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
i Always liked you you were a good person and good hearted I hope you are not suffering anymore beautiful rip Jodie we will miss you. And rip to your beautiful baby may you to live in internal peace
Atlanta howard
May 8, 2020
You were like one my kids and gave me buitfule granddaughter maddy nicki youll forever be miss rip fly with the angels i promise Ill be thier for your family kids no matter what cause you were thier for me justice will be done karma get those fly above know we got them
Toni
Family
