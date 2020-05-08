Billie-Jo "Jodie" Mapes

July 20, 1993 - May 3, 2020

Monticello, NY

Jodie and her unborn child passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. She leaves behind her two young daughters. Jayden "Nikki", and Madison "Maddy"; her parents, Ron and Tricia Mapes; brother, Zack, his wife and Jo's best friend, Sage (Pere) and nephew, Sawyer all of Monticello; grandparents, Debbie Roberts-Clack and Richard Leadley of Ferndale; grandfather, Ronald Stanton of Rock Hill; and great grandmother, Rosemary Decker of Warwick, NY. Her Aunt Tracy and Uncle Kenny Cottelli of Wallkill NY; Uncle Sean and Aunt Milli Benson of White Sulphur Springs, Uncle Jeremy Clack of Elmira, NY, Aunt Heather Smith of Oak Hill, FL, Aunt Kristen and Uncle Jay Rosen, Aunt Kelly and Uncle Abi Slater, all of Rock Hill, and Uncle Johnny and Aunt Kristy of Middletown, NY; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her grandfather, Robert Decker of Warwick, NY.

Services will be held at a later date.

"Love You Always -N- Forever Jo" XXOO



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store