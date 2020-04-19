|
Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs
March 29, 1930 - April 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
The eldest of ten siblings, Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs was born March 29, 1930 in Paterson, New Jersey to Jesse Briggs and Nettie (Thomas) Briggs. After graduating from the infamous Eastside High School in Paterson, NJ, he served in the United States Marine Corps as a Montford Point Marine during the Korean Conflict from 1949-1952. He was licensed as a minister in 1957 and ordained in 1958. Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs served as pastor of the Progressive Baptist Church in Kingston, NY, followed by pasturing the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, NY before coming to the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at its founding home on 24 Colden St., Newburgh, NY 60 years ago in 1960. Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs proved to be a leader with vision, and the membership increased. He moved the church to South Water Street in 1964, and in 1968 led them to the current home at 20 Mill St. (renamed 20 Rev. Dr. Coleman Briggs Way in August of 2002).
Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs received his BA in Theology at the Manhattan Bible Institute, Master's in Theology from the American Divinity School and finally a Doctorate in 1970 from Christ Theological Seminary, and a second Doctorate from American Divinity School in 1972. During the course of his 12 year pursuit of his Doctorate Degrees, Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs was employed as a full – time employee of the Empire National Bank. On July 19, 1970, after his wife, Dorothy, succumbed to a long illness, he raised his six children; Will, Ed, Bruce, Margie (deceased 12/15/07), Paul and Pam.
He holds the distinction of being the first African-American elected to the Newburgh School Board. He is a past Moderator of the Central Hudson Baptist Association and formerly chaired the Foreign Mission Drive for the Central Hudson Baptist Association. He later became the assistant for the New York State Foreign Mission. To encourage foreign mission, he used scripture in a compelling way to encourage his parishioners to tithe. Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs went on to become Recording Secretary for the Empire State Baptist Convention, another achievement was Chairman of the Newburgh Housing Authority, a founder and former board member of Project Life for the City of Newburgh. Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs was very active in the prison ministry, conducting Bible classes at Wallkill Correctional Facility and later at the Orange County Jail in Goshen, NY. He was past President of the formerly known as the Black Ministerial Fellowship of Newburgh and Vicinity and served as the Public Relations Chairman representing 25 area churches at that time. Realizing that there were no adequate schools for aspiring Bible students desiring deeper Bible knowledge, resulted in Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs founding the Newburgh Bible Institute in 1968 until 2020 where he was the Dean and 1st Year General Bible One Instructor. Prior to the founding of the Newburgh Bible Institute, Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs taught the Master's Class at the Manhattan Bible Institute in New York City for eight years. The Newburgh Bible Institute contributed to the spiritual and academic success of many pastors in our area. In 2004 he established a satellite school in Ellenville, NY under the auspices of the Newburgh Bible Institute. He also substituted frequently at Newburgh Free Academy in Newburgh, NY. On June 16, 2012 Coleman Briggs was elected by Christ Theological Seminary by the Most Rev. Dr. Herman R. Cannady, Jr. as Bishop-Elect Rev. Dr. Coleman Briggs.
In 1994 under the direction of Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church completed a major renovation and expansion of the church building, adding 200 additional seats, a new dining room and a new pastor's study. This was the first major renovation of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church since the late 1960's. Because of the parking situation in the area of the church, the City of Newburgh gave the church access to a city parking facility on Ann St., just east of the church. He is accredited to be named the "spiritual father" in which over 30 spiritual sons and daughters have been "called, commissioned and committed to serve"!
The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church housed one of the largest area food pantries and soup kitchens, helping to feed the homeless, desolate and less fortunate citizens in the City of Newburgh and vicinity. Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs wrote the grants to procure funds and food from the United Way and Regional Food Bank of New York.
Before retiring from pasturing on December 31, 2012 he visited the sick at St. Luke's Cornwall Campus twice weekly, Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs had the hearts of all patients, nurses and staff. The staff at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital knew that they could rely on him in any crisis when anyone in the hospital needed a clergy-person, Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs could be counted on to be there. On Friday, November 2, 2012 St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital hosted a banquet and named the Hospital Visitation after Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs. He is an household name in the City of Newburgh because of the many boards he has served on, because of his constant involvement to end segregation and his desire to provide a decent environment for all that live in the City of Newburgh.
July 22, 2000, hundreds gathered at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church to witness the ceremony featured as front page news in the local paper known as the "wedding of the new millennium" to Miss Dollyann Newkirk. The City of Newburgh also honored Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs in 2002 by renaming Mill Street to Rev. Dr. Coleman Briggs Way, he was also named in 2002 as one of Newburgh's "most influential persons." He served as an Associate Pastor Emeritus at the Baptist Temple Church under the pastorate of Rev. Dr. Byron E. Williams, Sr. in Newburgh, NY. The Baptist Temple Church is presently pastured by his wife.
There are many accolades we can speak of regarding his long illustrious career, but Pastor was the best title to describe Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs. He initiated projects at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church which kept his parishioners in the spirit of Christian love and giving. He is a man of God, a Montford Point United States Marine, preacher, retired pastor, dean, teacher, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a friend. He maintained an open-door policy to all that sought his time, counsel and attention; Bishop Dr. Coleman Briggs was a man held in the highest esteem by the United States Marine Corps (For God, Country, Corps ~ Semper Fi "Always Faithful") the church, the community, his family and his peers.
He leaves to mourn his departure, his devoted wife of the last 20 years, Rev. Dr. Dollyann Newkirk-Briggs; five children: William R. Briggs (Shirlee), Coleman E. Briggs (Theresa), Bruce A. Briggs (Rose), Paul S. Briggs (Hope), Pamela R. Palmer (Larue); one sister: Daisy Briggs; four brothers: Walter Briggs (Eve), John Briggs (Renvy), James (Butch) Briggs (Sharon), Joseph Briggs (Joslynn); a host of grands; great-grands; and great great-grands; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
He is predeceased by his wife (mother of his children) Dorothy Mae Briggs; one daughter: Margaret M. King; two sisters, Thelma Gist (Calvin), Margaret Gaines (Wiley); two brothers: Jesse Briggs, Jr. (Florine), Peter (Al) Briggs (Gail).
"The days of our years are three score years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, yet is their strength labour and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away." Psalm 90:10
A private graveside service for Bishop Dr.Coleman Briggs will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, New York.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020